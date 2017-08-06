10th Annual Troy Traffic Jam to benefit the Troy Historical Society

August 6, 2017 from 10am – 3pm at the Columbia Center

Join us at the Troy Traffic Jam Classic Car Show on the beautiful grounds of the Columbia Center at 201 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy MI 48084 for a free, fun, and family-friendly event. See over 200 classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, and specialty vehicles.

Bring the family to enjoy children’s crafts, music provided by DJ Bob Steel, and plenty of great food will be available for purchase. See the press release for more detailed information.

Volunteer opportunities at the 10th Annual Troy Traffic Jam Car Show:

Judging and Awards:

Register my car:

The Troy Traffic jam welcomes new and returning car owners who wish to enter their restored, modified, or original/ preservation vehicles. Registration fee is $20 for each vehicle entered. Car club members are welcome! Scroll down to register online.

Register now to display one or more cars. Complete the form below or click here to download an application. All registration fees for the Troy Traffic Jam are tax deductible and support the Troy Historic Village. The Troy Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) organization, manages the Troy Historic Village.

Become a Sponsor:

Promote your business to thousands of car enthusiasts and support a unique cultural resource in our community. Become a financial sponsor for the Troy Traffic Jam. For more information contact Ronica Bhattacharya, Fund Development Director at the Troy Historic Village by calling 248-524-3571. Click here to view Sponsorship Levels. Major Sponsors for this event are:

We are also grateful for the generous support provided by Motor City Hi-Performance, SunTel Services & Mitel, The Collision Shop, County Commissioner Doug Tietz, American Arrow Corporation, VTC, Hagerty Insurance, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market of Troy, BRIO Tuscan Grille, Mercantile Events, Classic and Exotic, Master Auto, Congressman Dave Trott and Gateway Classic Cars.

Troy Historic Village:

All proceeds from the Troy Traffic Jam support the Troy Historical Society and are tax deductible.